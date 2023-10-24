NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Money Transfer Agency Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Money Transfer Agency market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Wise (United Kingdom), WorldRemit (United Kingdom), OFX (Australia), Payoneer (United States), Remitly, Inc. (United States), Skrill (United Kingdom), Xoom Corporation (United States), MoneyGram International Inc. (United States), Azimo (United Kingdom), Wells Fargo (United States), XE (Canada), Ria Money Transfer (United States).



Money Transfer Agency or the banks employ electronic funds transfer (EFT), to send money across the globe. Sending money to another country or making international payments has become so quick that it simply takes a few minutes. Data is exchanged instantly and money is transferred due to the internet. Money is securely exchanged over the internet using multiple levels of coding. The money transfer business is simple, straightforward, and safe. It is based on the age-old phenomena of money wiring. Money transfer businesses let overseas migrants send money back to their home nations. It is made up of several channels such as banks, money transfer providers, and mobile network distributors. This industry has become one of the fastest growing due to the combination of current technologies with traditional ideas. Furthermore, due to recent expansion in enterprises affiliated with consumers and individuals working overseas, money transfers have expanded dramatically.



Market Drivers

- Decreasing Money Transfer Time and Remittance Cost Drives the Money Transfer Market

- Growing Cross-Border Transactions



Opportunities:

- Rising Opportunities in Emerging Economics

- The Current Pandemic Creates Opportunity for Online Money Transfer



Influencing Market Trend

- Growth of Mobile Wallets

- Emergence of Online Money Transfer Platforms



Challenges:

- High Cost of Upgrading and Redesigning Systems



Analysis by Type (Recurring Money Transfer, One-Time Money Transfer), Destination (International, Domestic), Mode (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms, Others), End User (Individual, Business, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Money Transfer Agency Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Money Transfer Agency market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Money Transfer Agency market.



