Money with a Personal Financial Coach for Women

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- Lisa Chastain's episodes on VoiceAmerica are designed to reach women with real stories of women who are tackling their most difficult financial challenges. When listeners tune in, they will hear real stories from women who struggled financially, they will learn money mindset tips and tricks, and they will get real money tools to apply to their own lives. Lisa works with women to fix their personal finances without being constrained by a budget and this radio show breaks that down to the basics.



Episode topics include: spending less and making more, financial transformation, the real costs of leveling up, the problem with budgets, and many more. Tune in every Monday at 10am PST for new episodes.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4053/real-money



About Lisa Chastain

#1 Best Selling Author of Girl, Get Your $hit Together has been coaching, mentoring, and advising millennials for nearly 20 years. From an advisor in higher education to Financial Advisor and seasoned life coach, she has learned what it takes to make dreams become reality. After experiencing her own personal financial struggles, she learned how to manage her money and live her most authentic life. Lisa uses real-life stories and simple strategies and tools to help women get what they want in life.



