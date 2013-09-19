Moneybrokerz Publishes Forex & Options Financial Services Survey - GMT Options Comes Up on Top

Gibraltar, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The trading industry has had to develop extensively over recent years due in large part to the ever increasing needs and expectations of clients, new regulations and new trading technologies and instruments. And whilst change has not come easy, there are some financial service providers that have been able to strive in client recognition.



GMT Options is a prime example, having been internationally recognized as the world's number one trading financial service provider in the very first Moneybrokerz Forex & Options Financial Services Survey.



Moneybrokerz questioned 2,000 of their global clients, asking them to rate their preferred platform for a variety of criteria, from customer service and market information to platform usability and trade reliability.



GMT Options has credited their positive reputation in large part to their dedicated staff and cutting edge technology, pricing and servers. GMT Options succeeded in coming in first place as the best binary broker for the following criteria included in the survey:



- System Reliability & Trust

- System Usability

- Quotes Speed and Accuracy

- Client Support



A spokesperson for GMT Options stated "It is always such a great honor to be recognized for the effort we as a company put in for the benefit of our clients. And to have this feedback from the trading community is incredibly inspiring and encouraging. We are in advanced talks about never-seen before ways to improve our services even more in the coming months and we aim to be leaders of the pack in many of these surveys in the future."



With this being the first of Moneybrokerz Forex & Options Financial Services Surveys, it is with bated breath that we wait to see if GMT Options are successful in their bid for next year's number one spot. With such favorable accolades this year, we can be sure that they are certainly in the running to win the next binary options award.



About GMT Options

GMT Options is a premier option trading platform that provides investors and traders the ability to trade stocks, currency pairs, commodities and indices on the exotic options market. To learn more, please visit: https://gmtoptions.com/