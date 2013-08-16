Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Moneygram International, Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MoneyGram) is a leading global payment services company in the US, having a global presence. The company product offerings include global money transfers, bill payment solutions and financial paper products. The MoneyGram brand of the company is recognized throughout the world. The company also offers payment services such as prepaid MasterCard, eMoneyTransfer, money orders, money center express, money services express, and utility bill payment services. The company operates through its subsidiary, MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc. It operates through a network of agents, financial institution customers and branches of about 267,000 locations in 192 countries and territories worldwide. The non-US operations of the company include France, Germany, Italy and the UK. It also has some small business holdings in Greece, the Netherlands, Russia, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Spain, India, South Africa, Netherlands, Ukraine and United Arab Emirates. Moneygram is headquartered at Dallas, Texas, US.



Companies Mentioned



Moneygram International, Inc.



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