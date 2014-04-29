Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Moneygram International and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) concerning whether a series of statements by Moneygram International regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Moneygram International Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.34 billion in 2007 to over $1.16 billion in 2010 and that its Net Loss of over $1.07 billion turned into a Net Income of $43.80 million in 2010. Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) grew from $11.85 per share in late 2012 to $23.09 per share in July 2013.



On April 17, 2014 during an analyst conference call, MGI disclosed the decision by Wal-Mart to introduce competing products across the U.S. Shares of Moneygram International Inc declined from $17.98 per share in April 16, 2014, to $12.59 per share on April 21, 2014.



On April 25, 2014, NASDAQ:MGI shares closed at $13.50 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com