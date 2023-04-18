MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- Certain directors of MoneyLion Inc are under investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at MoneyLion Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain MoneyLion Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. On September 22, 2021, MoneyLion Inc. announced that it has closed its business combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp. The combined company was renamed "MoneyLion Inc." and its shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected began trading on September 23, 2021, on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbols "ML" and "ML.WS", respectively.



Since then shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) declined to as low as $0.4320 per share on April 17, 2023.



