MoneyTrainExpress.com Acquires Esingularity.org

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Plans call for combining http://moneytrainexpress.com a website dedicated to teaching people how to make money online or from home with http://esingularity.org a website originally created for online education. Though both originally wanted to keep their respective names. Together, the two sites management organizations have over 150 sites with more than a 5,000,000+ audience that wants to learn how to make money online or make money from home.



Each organization takes a different approach to managing training online and online marketing. http://esingularity.org has focused on common and critical online learning that can be recruited from the general population. It conducts online training in that focuses on individual learning and education. Originally sought after by major learning conglomerates such as http://www.lynda.com our greatest completer.



The union of the two online companies will allow http://moneytrainexpress.com to grow and a diversify an array and broader geographic diversity of online marketers as well as affiliate marketers, said CEO and SEO Expert Chaz Key.



“http://esingularity.org platform and following will facilitate faster expansion of our model by utilizing the MoneyTrainExpress.com sites to help launch practice-based and satellite learning in the cities where MoneyTrainExpress.com already has sites,” he said. “We have grown http://esingularity.org from a single site and thousands of followers to several sites in the last few years. In order for us to achieve our goal of 80 or 90 sites and thousands of make money online entrepreneurs in the manner we have been doing would take us at least another five years. The http://esingularity.org acquisition will be the catalyst for much faster growth in the next 12 months.” Please refer to release PR-ESI2337 for additional information.



About MoneyTrainExpress.com

MoneyTrainExpress.com is a site dedicated to helping people learn how to make an extra income online.



Esingularity.org was a site that was originally created to as a global distribution site of education.



Nine Eye Interactive Media is an SEO Company located in the heart of Los Angeles, CA offer search engine optimization and search engine marketing solutions since 2009.