Mongolia Needs to Increase Oil Production to Realize Planned Refinery Developments New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Mongolia Needs to Increase Oil Production to Realize Planned Refinery Developments and Curb Rising Imports of Petroleum Products



Summary



The Mongolian government needs to focus on increasing its domestic oil production to realize its planned development of oil refineries and check the rising imports of petroleum products. Although Mongolia’s oil production has been increasing, the current production levels still remain very low to make investments in refineries economically feasible. The proximity of the Mongolian basins to the prospective Chinese basins (Ershan and Hailar) has indicated the high probability of finding considerable petroleum reserves. The early stage of Exploration and Production (E&P) activities in the country and non-existent refinery infrastructure mandate increasing imports of petroleum products for domestic consumption.



Scope



- The report explains how the increase in oil production in Mongolia will help to realize the planned refinery development in the country

- It covers the potential for considerable petroleum reserves in Mongolian basins due to its proximity to the prospective Chinese Ershan and Hailar basins

- It also explains how Mongolia can curb its rising imports of petroleum products by development of a domestic oil refinery



Reasons to buy



- To know how the low oil production levels in Mongolia limit prospects of development of domestic oil refining industry

- To understand the potential for considerable petroleum reserves in Mongolian basins due to its proximity to the prospective Chinese Ershan and Hailar basins

- To know how the non-existent refinery infrastructure in Mongolia mandate the import of petroleum products for domestic consumption



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91037/mongolia-needs-to-increase-oil-production-to-realize-planned-refinery-developments-and-curb-rising-imports-of-petroleum-products.html