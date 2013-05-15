Monica Wofford Releases New Book 'Contagious Leadership - 2nd Edition'

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Monica Wofford, award winning Certified Speaker Professional (CSP) and highly recommended keynote speaker, released the 2nd Edition of her book Contagious Leadership.



Contagious Leadership (2nd Edition) guides readers through ten simple steps to become successful leaders. The book's goal is to help readers find out if they are communicating, listening, delegating, micro-managing, and coaching effectively and if they are not, teach them how to do so... quickly.



Wofford's Contagious Leadership is a must-have for new and middle-level managers. Learn to be a successful leader from a leader herself with more than 20+ years of experience. Monica Wofford is the CEO and Founder of Contagious Companies, Inc. a WBENC Certified Business Enterprise, training and consulting firm she has built out of her passion for developing leaders.



About Monica Wofford

Monica Wofford is the CEO and founder of Contagious Companies, Inc. a WBENC Certified Business Enterprise. A professional speaker by trade, she has built this training and consulting firm since 2003 out of her passion for developing leaders. She is also a highly internationally requested keynote speaker since 1989 and an internationally Known Author of Leadership Development Books, including 'Contagious Leadership' and 'Make Difficult People Disappear.'



Media Contact

Name: Shannon Rose

Company: Eclectic Media Productions

Email: Info@mediaproductions.tv

Phone: 813=389-0801