Monique Daigneault's Leading with Intention on VoiceAmerica to Launch Season One

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- After an extremely successful three month pilot, Monique Daigneault's Leading with Intention launches Season One on VoiceAmerica, providing relevant leadership topics to an ever-increasing audience of busy executives.



Robert Ciolino, VoiceAmerica Executive Producer and General Manager, expressed his excitement at the launch: "Monique's show, Leading with Intention, has added an additional layer of credibility to our programming. She provides insightful and relevant content to corporate leaders and we are thrilled to support her in the launch of Season One!"



Leading with Intention is an energetic and topical radio show with Monique Daigneault, an accomplished Executive Coach, as host, and various Subject Matter Experts from a broad range of industries as guests who discuss leadership topics with a goal of helping corporate professionals be more effective in the workplace. Every Thursday morning, listeners are given practical, actionable steps to implement the suggestions, exercises, tools, and strategies shared.



Sharing experiences and relevant examples with the audience provides a unique opportunity to explore healthy and effective ways leaders can manage their companies and collaborate with Team Members and other leaders. Offering advice, motivation, encouragement, and key takeaways, Monique and her guests present different perspectives and impart wisdom and inspiration.



"I'm thrilled that we have completed a successful 13-week pilot series and are now headed into Season One of Leading with Intention!" says Monique. "Thanks to all my loyal listeners who have kept ratings high by tuning in to the live broadcast or listening On Demand each week. I look forward to bringing you 12 months of content-rich broadcasts with guests who will help you lead with more impact in the workplace."



If you have any questions about the show or would like to apply to be a guest on the show, please contact Monique Daigneault at monique@mdconsultingglobal.com.



About Monique Daigneault

Monique Daigneault, President and CEO of MD Consulting, as well as Executive Coach and successful author, facilitates transformations with her clients via her leadership coaching business. Through exploration with her clients, they collaborate to set goals, determine root causes to their business problems, redefine their values, explore solutions, and implement sustainable and measurable changes. The outcome of this process gives leaders the ability to drive bigger change throughout their organization. Monique is on a mission to Build Better Leaders.



Monique's core values were built in part from childhood trauma and she applies both personal and professional experiences to help leaders build business agility, resilience, and influence. She says, "I influence my clients to build confidence in the workplace by stepping out of their comfort zone in life."



About Leading with Intention

Thursdays at 9 am Pacific on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Leading with Intention offers support, encouragement, and tools to help corporate leaders address their personal shortcomings and emerge from these unprecedented times as well-rounded, self-assured leaders. Through Monique's interviews with CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, leadership development experts, world-renowned speakers, and global thought leaders, the show focuses on execution: helping leaders learn how to improve soft skills, leadership competencies, and work-life balance. Most importantly, how to ensure that their organization is in alignment from the top down.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4129/leading-with-intention



