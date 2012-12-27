Monkey Go Happy - the Newest Educational Free Online Game Launches

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- A new website called MonkeyGoHappy.com was launched to introduce the new online game series named Monkey Go Happy, which are ideal for all internet users regardless of their age and interested online players may play any of these game series for free on all types of computers. These games are designed to engage and enhance the minds of players as Monkey Go Happy comes with riddles and logical problem solving which are actually the favorite of most children.



This new website is the first website created and planned to offer this game series. MonkeyGoHappy.com was developed by those people who are avid players of this game.



The people involved in the creation and publishing of this new website launched it last month this present year. Right now, this new website is offering four online puzzle games for free.



MonkeyGoHappy.com is the newest website where anyone can play online games for free. The said new website is open to all internet users, both children and adults. At present, there are 4 exciting games offered by this website and the first one is called Monkey Go Happy. The mechanics of this online game is so easy and players will just have to take care and pay attention to the cute but spoiled monkey. The next one is Monkey Go happy 2 point and click adventure. This game will require the players to perform missions and tasks so that they will be able to make the monkeys happy and satisfied. If the players are looking for more adventure and challenges, then they should try Monkey Go Happy 3. The monkeys in this game are looking for more entertainment and the players of this game are obliged to do everything that will make them glad. The last of the 4 games offered by this new website is the Monkey Go Happy 4 where the monkeys come together with a new protagonist who is an old but comic monkey. The challenge in this game is to make all monkeys laugh.



It is expected that internet users will be aware about this new website and that they will be encouraged to play these games for free and allow it to enhance their mental capabilities. As of now, the website is open for those who would like to try the games offered by this website such as this one.



Bubblygames is a website that is based in Dallas, Texas in US. This website is engaged in offering different online games for free.



"As fans of these Monkey Go Happy games, we decided to award the worldwide web users the option to play and enjoy those addictive games that we like so much"