Monks of Mellonwah Announce Mini U.S Tour, Award Nomination and New Album

Australian alternative rock group Monks of Mellonwah have announced that they will be travelling to the U.S.A for a 2nd time to perform at the 2012 Los Angeles Music Awards, (where the band has received 3 award nominations including 'Best International Artist'), tour the California and New York regions, including a show at the iconic Whiskey A Go-Go in Los Angeles and the Mercury Lounge in New York City. The Monks will also record some new tracks that will feature in their up and coming debut album.



The Monks have had a whirlwind of a year since their "Best Indie Rock Band" win at the 2012 Artists in Music Awards earlier in 2012 and the Summer release of their new EP "Neurogenesis", which received very positive reviews. The music video for "Neverending Spirit" landed the Monks airplay on the MTV network and a heightened popularity worldwide.



The band recently completed an Australian national tour and are excited to be heading to the U.S.A for a more in-depth visit. "We are so pumped to be returning to the US and playing at the LA Music Awards. Being able to tag a tour and some recording on the back of the awards show is just fantastic and a dream come true." Explains Monks lead guitarist Joe de la hoyde.



The new full-length album will find them working with famed producer Keith Olsen for 3 tracks, and self-producing the rest. The album is due for release in early 2013. The Los Angeles Music Awards take place on November 15, 2012 at the Avalon Theater. Monks of Mellonwah tour dates are below (dates subject to change. Visit http://www.monksofmellonwah.com for updated dates):



Nov 15 @ LA Music Awards, Avalon Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Nov 16 @ Witzend, Venice Beach, CA

Nov 17 - 24 - Recording tracks for new album

Nov 25 @ Whiskey a Go Go, Los Angeles, CA

Nov 29 @ Garage Inc, San Bernardino, CA

Nov 30 @ TRIP, Santa Monica, CA

Dec 01 @ Jose's Underground, Monterey, CA

Dec 02 @ Brick & Mortar, San Francisco, CA

Dec 03 @ Old Ironsides, Sacramento, CA

Dec 06 @ LIT Lounge, New York, NY

Dec 07 @ The Room, Brookfield, CT

Dec 08 @ BSP Lounge, Kingston, NY

Dec 09 @ TBA

Dec 10 @ Mercury Lounge, New York, NY

Dec 11 @ TBA



About Monks of Mellonwah

A four-piece alternative rock and indie band based in Sydney, the Monks draw on the depth and variety of influences driving each member to create a fresh and unique sound, blending elements of classic blues & rock in Hendrix, Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and the Chili Peppers with more recent sounds including Muse. Their first E.P., Stars Are Out, is testament to such a unique blend, and has been highly praised since its release in 2010.