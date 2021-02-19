New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global monochloroacetic acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) is a colorless material, which is highly soluble in water and in organic solvents. The vapor pressure at room temperature is moderate. It has a pungent odor. MCAA being acidic, therefore, can cause skin irritation upon contact with a MCAA solution and can cause skin corrosion and conjunctival burns upon contact with more concentrated solutions. The systemic toxicity of MCAA is caused by inhibition of certain enzymes of the glycolytic cycle. The major industrial use of Monochloroacetic acid is in the manufacture of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). CMC is used in a broad range of applications, including textiles, food, detergents, pharmaceuticals, drilling muds, coatings, and cosmetics.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2003



Further key findings from the report suggest



Hydrolysis procedure is utilized in the production of Monochloroacetic acid, which is seen to observe a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period. The hydrolysis of trichloroethylene produces high-purity Monochloroacetic acid but has the drawback of utilizing a relatively more expensive starting material.



MCA is used to make surfactants, particularly mild betaine amphoteric surfactants. In the textile industry, a surfactant is used for processes such as scouring, dyeing, and finishing. Surfactants are estimated to have a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



Cellulosics have held a market share of 31.2% in the year 2018. Cellulosic is a polysaccharide that comprises of glucose monomers and is the main constituent of the cell walls of plants. It is usable in the manufacture of numerous products, including paper, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and insulation.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the Monochloroacetic acid market. Agrochemical production and chemical consumption have increased in this region.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Monochloroacetic Acid market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Monochloroacetic Acid market are listed below:



AkzoNobel N.V., CABB GmbH, Daicel Corporation, Denak Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, PCC SE, Niacet Corporation, Xuchang Dongfang Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd., and Shiv Chem Industries, among others.



Process Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Chlorination



Hydrolysis



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Dry Powder



Liquid



Pellets



Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cellulosics



Agrochemicals



Surfactants



Thioglycolic Acid



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2003



Radical Features of the Monochloroacetic Acid Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Monochloroacetic Acid market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Monochloroacetic Acid industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Monochloroacetic Acid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Monochloroacetic Acid Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Monochloroacetic Acid Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Monochloroacetic Acid Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Monochloroacetic Acid Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. AkzoNobel N.V.



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.2. CABB GmbH



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.3. Daicel Corporation



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2003



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis



Cultured Meat Market Size



Polyaspartic Coatings Market Share



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.