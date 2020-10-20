Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020-2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market was valued at about $135.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $212.64 billion at a CAGR of 12.0% through 2022.



The monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies and related services. Monoclonal antibodies are used to enhance and suppress immune response in various medical conditions and to treat various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies to prevent metastasis by reducing cell proliferation, immunological monoclonal anti-bodies, neuropharmacological monoclonal anti-bodies, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and other MAbs for human beings and animals.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market: Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, Glaxosmithkline plc.



Monoclonal antibodies 'could play complementary role' to COVID-19 vaccine



16-07-2020: Experts interviewed by GlobalData see potential in the use of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) in COVID-19. But they are cautious that the cocktail strategy may not pan out better than treating with a single MAb, according to reporting from Manasi Vaidya, from GlobalData's investigative news team.

She said: "Beyond their treatment potential, when it comes to preventing infection, MAbs will likely be most applicable to the post-exposure setting. "While the clinical development landscape has, so far, largely focused on repurposing existing drugs and investigating vaccines, MAbs for COVID-19 provide a novel and attractive approach for targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



"At this stage, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) have begun clinical trials, and Sorrento (Nasdaq: SRNE) plans to file an investigational new drug application at July end or early August to start a Phase I trial."



Lilly and its partner Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (HKG: 1877) are starting with monotherapy trials of LY-CoV555 and JS-016, respectively, and Sorrento is advancing STI-1499. However, Regeneron has kicked off with a combination of REGN10933 and REGN10987.



Johnson & Johnson, Lilly Pause COVID-19 Trials Due to Safety Signals



OCTOBER 15, 2020: Johnson & Johnson announced it has temporarily paused further dosing in all of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, because of an unexplained illness in a study participant. The participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), as well as the company's internal clinical and safety physicians.



Adverse events, even serious events, "are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies," the company said in a statement. "Based on our strong commitment to safety, all clinical studies conducted by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson have prespecified guidelines. These ensure our studies may be paused if an unexpected serious adverse event (SAE) that might be related to a vaccine or study drug is reported, so there can be a careful review of all of the medical information before deciding whether to restart the study."



The company said it wanted to investigate the event before providing more information. It said it was uncertain whether the participant was in the vaccine or placebo arm.



Key Market Trends



North America was the largest region in the monoclonal antibodies market. In 2018, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East respectively. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The monoclonal antibodies market in Middle East is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



Increasing prevalence of cost efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth. The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce cost of medication and increase access to treatment. Biosimilar are the pharmaceuticals that are developed to have similar properties to a biologic drug that has already been approved. A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug. The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that of original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug. In India, a new biosimilar policy called the Guidelines on Similar Biologics prepared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CSDCO) is expected to give a major boost to the Indian biosimilar drugs industry.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of monoclonal antibody drugs market. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices. For instance, the revenue of US retail sales of homeopathic and herbal remedies was around $7.5 billion in 2017. Similarly, traditional and complementary medicine market increased from $199 billion in 2015 to $360 billion in 2017. These less expensive alternatives increase competitiveness for the biologics market putting downward pressure and limiting the demand for monoclonal antibody drugs.



The monoclonal antibodies market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives in the recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. Strategic collaborations or acquisitions and partnership agreements help vendors expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, In February 2019, AbCellera and Novartis enter into multi-target partnership to create an antibody drug discovery platform and technology for treating clinically-relevant and neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, in 2017, AbCellera collaborated with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a pharmaceutical company, for the discovery of monoclonal antibodies against an undisclosed membrane protein target. In November 2015, Merck completed the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp., a leading life science company. Post this acquisition, Merck has more than 50,000 employees, 72 manufacturing sites, and presence in 67 countries worldwide. Companies in the industry are increasingly realigning their portfolios and pursuing profitable inorganic growth opportunities. Additionally, M&A interest is also being fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favorable interest rates globally



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, in the USA regulating the monoclonal antibodies and pharmaceutical drugs market. Increasing product launches and regulatory support for the treatment of rare diseases by USFDA is expected to support the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market growth. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to avelumab (BAVENCIO, EMD Serono, Inc.), a human monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of a rare disease, metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). Similarly, in 2017, the U.S FDA granted accelerated approval to immunotherapy product- TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), a humanized, engineered monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of people with locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).



Markets Covered:



1) By Source: Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human



2) By Application: Anti-Cancer, Immunological, Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Neuropharmacological, Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular, Others



3) By End Users: Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Institute



Influence Of The Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) market.

- Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) market.



