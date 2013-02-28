Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Monoclonal antibodies have brought a paradigm shift in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are mono-specific antibodies which comprise of identical immune cells and these immune cells are clones of a single parent cell and are distinguished by their unique property to bind to the same epitope.



Monoclonal antibodies are now used for treatment of a wide array of diseases, especially cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. The development of these new molecular agents, successfully directed to specific cellular targets, is expected to play an increasingly important role in future clinical protocol, and perhaps finally provide a means to achieve long-term tolerance in human allograft recipients. The drugs are very specific for particular limited targets, since these do not enter the cells but only interact with them; hence they have limited application. Another difficulty faced using mAbs when compared to small molecule drugs is that, they need to be injected.



The market analysis predicts growth for this market to be around USD 60 billion in the year 2012 and is predicted to have a double digit growth of around 15% from the year 2012 to 2018. Technological enhancements and huge R&D in genomic studies have propelled the growth of this market, with impressive number of mAbs entering the market since the last decade.



The major restraints for the growth of this market are high developmental costs which might reach around USD 1,000 million. Also, the longer duration required for developing these antibodies due to time consuming R&D and clinical trials makes it difficult to gain a faster entry in the market. However, rise in investments from venture capital funding organizations, federal government and big pharmaceutical companies is expected to further augment the growth of this market and is anticipated to help in overcoming the challenges faced by this industry.



Some of the major companies in this industry segment are Roche, Genentech, Eli Lilly, Biogen Idec, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and others.



