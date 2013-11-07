Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Breast Cancer to 2019 - Strong Uptake of Novel HER-2 Targeted Therapies to Drive Robust Growth market report to its offering

The current market for breast cancer consists of five monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), three of which are targeted at the Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor 2 (HER-2) protein. Four are aimed at improving overall survival in the metastatic setting, and two of these have also received further approvals in the early setting in order to improve long-term remission rates. The market is currently led by the HER-2 inhibitor Herceptin, which achieved global sales amounting to $6.2 billion in 2012. Over the forecast period from 2012 to 2019, the two novel HER-2 inhibitors, Kadcyla and Perjeta, are expected to achieve strong market penetration due to their appreciable incremental efficacy benefits. Additionally, the market conditions are currently favorable towards mAbs, with a low rate of price depreciation following patent expiry and a high rate of inflation for specialty pharmaceuticals in the US. As a result of this, and despite the empty Phase III pipeline, GBI Research believes that the global market across the leading eight countries have the potential to grow to a value of $10.6 billion by 2019.



Scope



An introduction to the treatments available for breast cancer, treatment algorithms and the contexts in which mAbs are clinically relevant to this type of cancer.



In-depth analysis of the five mAbs approved for breast cancer, with analysis of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns and strengths and weaknesses. This includes a heat map comparing the drugs in terms of clinical trial results.



A comprehensive review of the pipeline for breast cancer therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market during the forecast period. The pipeline for mAbs is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, program type and molecular target, as is the entire pipeline for all molecule types.



Detailed analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by trial size, trial duration and program failure rate for each molecule type and mechanism of action. Additionally, a detailed analysis of clinical trial endpoints is provided, detailing their importance in this disease area and their commercial relevance to currently marketed products.



Multi-scenario forecast data for the market is provided to 2019, which takes into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.



Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth



Complete analysis of licensing and co-development deals in this market, by year, value, molecule type, Phase and mechanism of action. Additionally, the international network of licensing deals in breast cancer is mapped out by geography.



Reasons to Buy



Understand the different indications for breast cancer, from early-stage to the metastatic disease



Grasp the vast scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent, and the context of mAbs in the pipeline



Pinpoint the trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical Phases and molecule types, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for breast cancer therapeutics. Determine the risk associated with the development of mAbs compared to other molecule types.



Observe the shift in clinical trial endpoints by clinical Phase, and use this data to potentially influence any future developmental programs. Understand the importance of selecting the correct endpoints in the study of drugs for this disease.



Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of recently-approved molecules on the breast cancer market and determine the potential revenues associated with the launch of a novel product, in addition to the level of competitiveness in the market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145488/monoclonal-antibodies-market-in-breast-cancer-to-2019-strong-uptake-of-novel-her-2-targeted-therapies-to-drive-robust-growth.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###