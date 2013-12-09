Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Colorectal Cancer to 2019 - Favorable Pricing Policy in the US and Rising Prevalence in Europe and Japan Ensures Market Growth market report to its offering

There are currently three monoclonal Antibody (mAb) treatments approved for metastatic colorectal cancer with the purpose of extending the patient’s lifespan; Avastin, Erbitux and Vectibix. The current market leader is Avastin, which generated revenues of $6.2 billion in 2012 across a number of oncology indications. While compelling late-stage candidates are absent from the current pipeline, the anticipated rise in total prevalence of colorectal cancer in the top eight markets may inspire further investment. Pricing patterns for mAbs are highly favorable in the US, the largest market for colorectal cancer, and patent expirations are not expected to have a substantial effect on any of the featured markets. As a result of this, GBI Research believes the global market has the potential to grow to a value of $5.5 billion by 2019.



Scope



- A brief introduction to colorectal cancer, including the disease’s pathogenesis, etiology, diagnosis and treatment algorithms.



In-depth analysis of the three mAbs marketed for colorectal cancer, including analysis of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns and strengths/weaknesses. Including a heat map comparing the drugs in terms of safety and efficacy.



- A comprehensive review of the pipeline for colorectal cancer therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market during the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types, program types, mechanisms of action and molecular targets.



- Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate for each molecule type, in addition to an in-depth analysis of clinical trial primary endpoints.



- Multi-scenario forecast data of the market to 2019, taking into account how the market may be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets.



- Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth.



- In-depth analysis of all licensing and co-development deals that have occurred in the colorectal cancer market since 2006.



Reasons to Buy



- Understand the role of mAbs in the treatment of colorectal cancer and their relation to chemotherapies and targeted small molecule therapies.



- Understand the vast scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent.



- Observe the trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical phases and molecule types. Use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for colorectal cancer therapeutics.



- Observe the shift in clinical trial endpoints throughout clinical phases of development, and use this data to potentially influence any future developmental programs.



- Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules in the colorectal cancer mAbs market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147276/monoclonal-antibodies-market-in-colorectal-cancer-to-2019-favorable-pricing-policy-in-the-us-and-rising-prevalence-in-europe-and-japan-ensures-market-growth.html

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United States

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