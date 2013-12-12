Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Colorectal Cancer to 2019 - Favorable Pricing Policy in the US and Rising Prevalence in Europe and Japan Ensures Market Growth



The pharma report - “Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Colorectal Cancer to 2019 - Favorable Pricing Policy in the US and Rising Prevalence in Europe and Japan Ensures Market Growth”. There are currently three monoclonal Antibody (mAb) treatments approved for metastatic colorectal cancer with the purpose of extending the patient’s lifespan; Avastin, Erbitux and Vectibix. The current market leader is Avastin, which generated revenues of $6.2 billion in 2012 across a number of oncology indications. While compelling late-stage candidates are absent from the current pipeline, the anticipated rise in total prevalence of colorectal cancer in the top eight markets may inspire further investment. Pricing patterns for mAbs are highly favorable in the US, the largest market for colorectal cancer, and patent expirations are not expected to have a substantial effect on any of the featured markets. As a result of this, GBI Research believes the global market has the potential to grow to a value of $5.5 billion by 2019.



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Scope



- A brief introduction to colorectal cancer, including the disease’s pathogenesis, etiology, diagnosis and treatment algorithms.

- In-depth analysis of the three mAbs marketed for colorectal cancer, including analysis of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns and strengths/weaknesses. Including a heat map comparing the drugs in terms of safety and efficacy.

- A comprehensive review of the pipeline for colorectal cancer therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market during the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types, program types, mechanisms of action and molecular targets.

- Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate for each molecule type, in addition to an in-depth analysis of clinical trial primary endpoints.

- Multi-scenario forecast data of the market to 2019, taking into account how the market may be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets.

- Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth.

- In-depth analysis of all licensing and co-development deals that have occurred in the colorectal cancer market since 2006.



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Reasons to Buy



- Understand the role of mAbs in the treatment of colorectal cancer and their relation to chemotherapies and targeted small molecule therapies.

- Understand the vast scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent.

- Observe the trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical phases and molecule types. Use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for colorectal cancer therapeutics.

- Observe the shift in clinical trial endpoints throughout clinical phases of development, and use this data to potentially influence any future developmental programs.

- Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules in the colorectal cancer mAbs market.



Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents 1

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 4



2 Executive Summary 5

2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Favored in the Market for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer 5

2.2 Strong Pipeline to Drive Growth to 2019 5



3 Monoclonal Antibodies in Colorectal Cancer Market to 2019 – Introduction 7

3.1 Symptoms 7

3.2 Etiology 7

3.3 Epidemiology 8

3.4 Pathophysiology 9

3.5 Diagnosis 9

3.6 Prognosis and Disease Staging 10

3.7 Treatment Options 11

3.7.1 Chemotherapy 11

3.7.2 Targeted Therapies 12

3.7.3 Resistance to Pharmacological Therapies 13

3.7.4 Treatment Guidelines 13

3.8 GBI Research Report Guidance 15



4 Monoclonal Antibodies in Colorectal Cancer Market to 2019 – Marketed Products 16

4.1 Avastin (Bevacizumab) – Hoffman La Roche 16

4.2 Erbitux (Cetuximab) – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, and Merck KGaA 18

4.3 Vectibix (Panitumumab) – Amgen and Takeda 19

4.4 Heat Map for Marketed Products 20

4.5 Conclusion 22



5 Monoclonal Antibodies in Colorectal Cancer Market to 2019 – Developmental Pipeline 23

5.1 Overall Pipeline 23

5.2 Molecular Targets and Mechanisms of Action 25

5.3 Clinical Trials 26

5.3.1 Failure Rate 26

5.3.2 Clinical Trial Size 27

5.3.3 Duration 30

5.3.4 Primary Endpoints 31

5.4 Conclusion 33

5.5 Key Late-Stage Pipeline Products 33

5.5.1 IMC-1121B (Ramucirumab) – Eli Lilly and Company 33

5.5.2 Xilonix – XBiotech 34

5.5.3 MetMAb (Onartuzumab) – Hoffmann-La Roche 34

5.5.4 Anti-DR5 MoAb (Tigatuzumab) – Daiichi Sankyo 34

5.5.5 MK0646 (Dalotuzumab) – Merck 35

5.5.6 AMG-655 (Conatumumab) – Amgen 36

5.6 Conclusion 36



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6 Monoclonal Antibodies in Colorectal Cancer Market to 2019- Market Forecast to 2019 36

6.1 Global 38

6.1.1 Treatment Usage Patterns 38

6.1.2 Market Size 39

6.2 North America 40

6.2.1 US 40

6.2.2 Canada 42

6.3 Europe 43

6.3.1 Treatment Usage Patterns 43

6.3.2 Annual Cost of Therapy 44

6.3.3 Market Size 46

6.4 Japan 47

6.4.1 Treatment Usage Patterns 47

6.4.2 Market Size 48

6.5 Drivers and Barriers 48

6.5.1 Drivers 48

6.5.2 Barriers 49



7 Monoclonal Antibodies in Colorectal Cancer Market to 2019- Deals and Strategic Consolidations 51

7.1 R&D Licensing Agreements 51

7.1.1 Key Licensing Deals 54

7.2 Co-Development Agreements 56

7.2.1 Key Co-Development Agreements 57



8 Monoclonal Antibodies in Colorectal Cancer Market to 2019- Appendix 58



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