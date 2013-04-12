Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rheumatoid Arthritis to 2018 - Market Characterized by Large and Diversified Pipeline and Low Threat of Biosimilar Sales Erosion market report to its offering

The currently marketed monoclonal antibodies are clinically and commercially highly successful products in the rheumatoid arthritis market, constituting four of the global top 20 best-selling drugs. The unique density of monoclonal antibodies that are approved for this indication, significant market exclusivity expiries in the forecast period and yet more monoclonal antibodies in development will change the dynamics in and this highly lucrative market in the forecast period until 2018.



- The current therapeutic environment in the treatment of RA across the top seven developed markets, including the US, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and Japan.

- Analysis of the competitive environment for monoclonal antibodies with strong data and evidence-based profiling of marketed products, including comparative benchmarking and assessment of efficacy and safety profiles as well as differentiating product features.

- A detailed pipeline analysis for monoclonal antibodies in rheumatoid arthritis including individual product profiles, a comparative efficacy and safety profile heat map analysis of the most promising pipeline products as well as analyses on the distribution of molecule types across the RA developmental pipeline, the molecular targets of pipeline mAbs and the developmental program types. In addition, detailed analyses of the clinical trial failure rates, the clinical trial durations by phase and clinical trial sizes by participant numbers are provided.

- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, annual cost of therapy, treatment usage patterns such as disease population and prescription populations.

- Market forecasts across the US, the top five countries in Europe (EU5) - Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain- as well as Japan. The multiple scenario forecasts take a range of factors that are likely to vary into account and provide a clear perspective on the level of the potential degree of variance in the market sizes.

- Key market drivers and barriers

- the major deals that have taken place in the monoclonal antibodies market in rheumatoid arthritis in recent years. Coverage includes Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) as well as co-development and licensing agreements, which are segmented on the basis of geography and total value. A concomitant analysis of the licensing deal values for products by molecule types and molecular targets is also provided.



- Understand the competitive environment for monoclonal antibodies

- Develop key strategic repositioning initiatives by studying the repositioning trends and strategies of current competitors

- Understand the clinical and commercial impact of the growing diversification of the molecular targets of monoclonal antibodies in the pipeline and identify potential first-in-class products

- Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the RA market in the forecast period

- Use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for monoclonal antibodies in RA

- Use key benchmark data to forecast costs of developmental programs for monoclonal antibodies in RA by using proprietary clinical trial size and duration analyses

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might fill their portfolio gaps

- Use proprietary data analyses to assess the market value of pipeline molecules for in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities



