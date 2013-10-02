Monoclonal Antibodies: US$ 34 Billion Approach to Cancer

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- The past few years have witnessed the emergence of monoclonal antibodies as therapeutic modality for cancer. Monoclonal antibodies are designed to selectively target cancer cells and elicit various responses thereby obliquely protecting the non cancerous cells. This attribute of mAbs alongwith increasing potential of the oncology market has prompted pharmaceutical giants to concentrate a sizable portion of their R&D on cancer mAbs.



According to our report, “Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecast to 2017”, market for cancer mAbs is anticipated to reach US$ 34 Billion by 2017. The market would be influenced by rising strategic alliances and collaborations, advancements in the field of ADCs with respect potency of drugs attached and improved linker technologies. Another factor instrumental in shaping the market would be the increased interest in bispecific antibodies.



The report provides a detailed study of the global burden of cancer, with current and future predictions and region wise analysis. It introduces the client to the monoclonal antibody technology, with profiles of each cancer mAb including their mechanism of action.



After an absolute study, we divulge that that majority of the mAbs in the pipeline are in phase III trials with most of them devoted to Solid Tumor, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, and NHL. The approval of these drugs will drive a major change in the market in terms of market share of current mAbs. As evident from our pipeline analysis, Roche seems to be devoting major chunk of its R&D on oncology with drugs in pipeline focusing on over 30 varied indications.



We have also provided a country level analysis with focus on Europe, Japan and US. The segment contains current and future market predictions and latest regulatory approvals in each area. The report also contains a segment on global anti neoplastic market consisting of current and future market share of cancer mAbs.



In the end, we have concluded with a competitive analysis of the major mAb players, providing brief description of every player, market share, alongwith a list of current and pipeline cancer mAbs. Following thorough research, we would like to state that the market for cancer mAbs is a lucrative one and expected to grow briskly with the approval of a vast number of mAbs presently in phase III trials.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM620.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM375.htm)

- Global Gene Therapy Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM282.htm)

- Erythropoietin Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM428.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



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