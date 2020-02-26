Monocyte Activation Test Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 and Focusing on Top Key Players - Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Monocyte activation test based on the reaction of human monocytes, now allows predicting the human response to all pyrogens (i.e. endotoxin and non-endotoxin) in vitro. The MAT can be used as alternative to animal-based pyrogen testing. The MAT is used to detect or quantify substances that activate human monocytes or monocyte cells to release endogenous mediators which have a role in the human fever response. The MAT offers significant advantages over animal-based pyrogen testing: based on the human fever response, it provides a more relevant prediction of pyrogenic activity than the rabbit pyrogen test (RPT), it can detect endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogens and is applicable to a greater variety of products than the RPT; moreover, it is more accurate as well as more cost and time-effective than various other pyrogen tests.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Monocyte Activation Test Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." The global Monocyte Activation Test market was valued at over US$ 6.5 Mn. in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Monocyte Activation Test Market are:

Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanquin, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH, SOLVIAS AG and Lonza Group among others.



Get sample copy of "Monocyte Activation Test Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/48



The global monocyte activation test market is witnessing continuous advancements in test offerings and extensive growth in the product portfolio of major as well as local manufacturers. The growth of the global monocyte activation test market is attributed to increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries globally, rising research and development, increased investments and surge in new drug approval activities. Additionally, a proposed ban on animal tests has resulted in reducing the use of the rabbit for pyrogen test. This is one of the significant factors that is driving the growth of monocyte activation tests globally. Increase in public and regulatory concerns about product safety further support the market growth.



Animals are used to test both the safety and efficacy of therapeutic drugs, cosmetics, household products, and chemicals. Fortunately there are developing numbers of effective non-animal alternatives that can replace the use of animals in pyrogen testing. Moreover, many countries have regulatory requirements that stipulate a ban on animal based pyrogen testing. There have been major changes in the European Union in recent years. In the EU the use of animals for pyrogen testing of cosmetic products has been banned since 2009, the use of animals for the testing of cosmetic ingredients also has been banned since March 2013.



Major Types of Monocyte Activation Test Market covered are:

Monocyte Activation Test Kits

Reagents



Major Applications of Monocyte Activation Test Market covered are:

Medical Devices

Lipid Parenteral

Dialysis Liquids

Blood Products

Toxic/immune-modulatory Drugs



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Monocyte Activation Test consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Monocyte Activation Test market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Monocyte Activation Test manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Monocyte Activation Test with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/48



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Monocyte Activation Test Market Size

2.2 Monocyte Activation Test Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Monocyte Activation Test Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Monocyte Activation Test Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Monocyte Activation Test Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Monocyte Activation Test Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Monocyte Activation Test Sales by Product

4.2 Global Monocyte Activation Test Revenue by Product

4.3 Monocyte Activation Test Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Monocyte Activation Test Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/48



In the end, Monocyte Activation Test industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com