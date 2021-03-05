Monoethylene Glycol Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2027 : LyondellBasell, the Dow Chemical Company, ME Global

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global monoethylene glycol market was valued at USD 25.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.98 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Monoethylene glycol is primarily used in the manufacturing of PET and polyester resins. Monoethylene glycol is produced from ethylene via ethylene oxide, which is hydrated through thermal or catalytic process. Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with sweet taste. Mono-ethylene Glycol (MEG) can be used for applications that require chemical intermediates for resins, solvent couplers, freezing point depression, solvents, humectants and chemical intermediates. The increasing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries is propelling the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market. The product is a significant raw material for industrial of resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids, automotive antifreeze and coolants, water-based adhesives, latex paints and asphalt emulsions, electrolytic capacitors, textile fibers, paper, and leather. It can also be used as a coolant material, anti-corrosion agent, dewatering agent, anti-freeze, aircraft anti-icer and deicers, and chemical intermediate..



Furthermore, bio-based monoethylene glycol is expected to create abundant opportunities for the expansion of the global monoethylene glycol market. Moreover, the growing demand for non-ionic surfactant and growing textile & fiber industries are probable to generate plentiful prospects for the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market, during the forecast period.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1763



Key market players include LyondellBasell, The Dow Chemical Company, ME Global, SABIC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastic Group, AkzoNobel and Honam Petrochemical Corporation



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Polyester fabrics are extensively used in apparels, home furnishings, yarns & ropes and other industrial applications including conveyer belts and insulating tapes which are likely to drive the demand for MEG over the forecast period.

- The production of Polyester fibers in the past years has been increasing. This increasing trend will also be observed during the forecast period. Roughly, 0.345 Kg of MEG is used to make 1 Kg of Polyester

- The growing demand for monoethylene glycol in the production of polyester fiber is the major factor influencing the market growth. Interpreting to the technology, naphtha-based segment recorded the highest share in the market of approximately 47.1%

- The increasing industrial sector in countries such as China and India are the driving the market growth. The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of 37.5% in the global mono-ethylene glycol market due to the rising demand for polyester fiber in the region

- New Catalytic process utilizes 20% less steam and 30% less water than the traditional thermal conversion process, which reduces the carbon dioxide emission per ton of MEG produced

- North America witnessed a stable growth in the market over the past few years and will continue to do so during the forecast period whereas



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Monoethylene Glycol market on the basis of technology type, application type, end use and region:



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Naphtha-Based

- Coal-And Natural Gas-Based

- Bio-Based Monoethylene Glycol Production

- Technology Providers



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Fiber

- PET

- Film

- Antifreeze & Coolant

- Others



End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Packaging

- Automotive

- Textiles

- Chemicals

- Paper

- Leather



Request a Discount of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1763



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Development of bio-based MEG

3.2. Worldwide increase in coal plants

Chapter 4. Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High demand in antifreeze and coolants

4.4.1.2. Increasing demand for polyester fiber

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.4.2.2. Toxicity of MEG

Continued…



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/monoethylene-glycol-market



Thank you for reading our report. For more details on customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored as per your requirements.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Genome Editing Market Demand

2. Hot Melt Adhesives Market Growth

3. Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Analysis

4. Oilfield Chemicals Market trends

5. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Key Players