Monogram Necklaces from GetNameNecklace.com Emerge New Trendsetters in the Jewelry Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Customers can now grab a wide variety of personalized and beautiful monogram necklaces from GetNameNecklace.com, which has now created its own niche in the monogram jewelry segment. The online jewelry retailer maintains that their monogram necklace collections are the trendsetters and a large number of customers now love to flaunt their name and the unique style by wearing personalized necklaces.



GetNameNecklace.com has a team of professional jewelry designers who painstakingly design each name necklace to give it a more personal touch and a unique style. “For us, each name is unique and deserves unique representation,” states a jewelry designer of the company. Each name is crafted beautifully in the jewelry piece to showcase its elegance and helps the wearer to flaunt his/her exceptional style. “Definitely one becomes the center of attraction when he/she wears a personalized necklace designed by us,” the designer adds further.



They have been in the field of designing monogram jewelries for years and have been instrumental in discovering new designs and exceptional styles. According to GetNameNecklace.com, their idea is to provide their customers with necklaces that they can find close to their hearts. In the recent times, name necklaces have become a popular gift item which young men often use to woo the women in their lives. And GetNameNecklace.com has some role to play in the emergence of personalized name necklace as a beautiful means of expressing love and compassion.



There is no dearth of dazzling monogram necklace design ideas that one can choose with this leading monogram jewelry retailer. All designs are highly sophisticated and intricate and require minute detailing to make them look more attractive and worthy. The designers at GetNameNecklace.com maintain that their “out of the box” designs and the customized attention are the key to bring more and more customers to them, besides their affordable pricings.



They invite everyone to glimpse through their timeless jewelry collections and choose a necklace, ring, or earring design. They have different design collections for men, women and children as well. To check their portfolio of unique designs of name necklaces and other jewelry pieces, one can visit their website www.getnamenecklace.com .



About GetNameNecklace.com

GetNameNecklace.com is a one stop shop that provides the newest selection of Personalized Jewelry for all ages! The web store offers an exclusive collection of the latest products in the Personalized Jewelry segment at unbeatable prices. Using the latest technology, they have enhanced the full complement of personalized jewelry from Monogram and Name Jewelry to Family and Engagement Jewelry.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 1-209-322-4666

Email: liz@getnamenecklace.com

Website: http://www.getnamenecklace.com/