"Monomer World - June 2013" Published

New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Global monomer prices for June 2013 increased due to increases in feedstock costs and improved demand from downstream commodities. Ethylene prices experienced significant gains across all regions, while propylene price gains were largely muted in Europe and North America.
Scope
- Analyses monthly price trends in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Details significant developments in the monomer industry
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the pricing trend in monomer industry in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Formulate strategies based on recent changes in the monomer industry including plant and company updates
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