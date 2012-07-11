Reportstack

Monomer World - March 2012

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- The global monomer industry experienced stable supply-demand scenario in March 2012. In most regions the stable supply demand scenario was attributed to the tightening of supply as numerous plants have undergone planned maintenance.

Scope

- Analyses monthly price trends in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Details significant developments in the monomer industry

Reasons to buy

- Understand the pricing trend in monomer industry in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Formulate strategies based on recent changes in the monomer industry including plant and company updates

To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85681/monomer-world-march-2012.html

Source: Reportstack
