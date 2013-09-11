"Monomer World - May 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Monomer World - May 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Global monomer prices were relatively stable in May 2013 compared to the past few months since the beginning of 2013. Monomer supply and demand were balanced in Asia-Pacific and North America. In Europe, ethylene prices decreased spectacularly in the first half of the month; however, they recovered in the second half and traded at $100 less than April's average price.
Scope
- Analyses monthly price trends in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Details significant developments in the monomer industry
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Understand the pricing trend in monomer industry in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Formulate strategies based on recent changes in the monomer industry including plant and company updates
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Monomer World - June 2013
- Monomer World - February 2013
- Monomer World - January 2013
- Monomer World - April 2013
- Polyolefins World - May 2013
- Monomer World - March 2013
- New World Resource Corp. (NW) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Monomer World - December 2012
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for May 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: May 2013 - M&A and Investment Trends