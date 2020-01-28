Monroe Funding Corp Provides Hard Money Loans for 2020

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- A hard money loan for 2020 can be an important tool to improve your investment strategy. These are designed and coordinated to enable non-owners to purchase occupied land. Monroe Funding Corp's streamlined process puts the funding needed by borrowers to be a cash bidder in their hands. When refinancing without any specific qualifications, Monroe Funding Corp can easily get borrowers to the closing table.



The closing process is a major factor in dealing with conventional lenders that can take months. At Monroe Funding Corp, a pre-approval can be given within as little as an hour after receipt of the approval. In addition, since Monroe's loan products are asset-based only, a pre-approval can be given immediately if the property satisfies requirements.



The qualification process depends only on the equity of the property, as opposed to the direct qualification of the creditor. Monroe evaluates each deal on a case-by-case basis, and approvals are based on the condition and position of the property and the buyer's specific needs. Our focus remains a residential or commercial property occupied by non-owners.



There are no specific qualification conditions as Monroe Funding Corp loans are based solely on equity. This means that Monroe can close without any difficulty and with ease. In 2020, Monroe is ready to serve borrower needs for hard money loans.



About Monroe Funding Corporation

Monroe Funding Corporation is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida, specializing in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments as well as real estate loan options. Our fast and flexible loan programs get clients to the closing table quickly and professionally. For more information on hard money loans Miami, please call 954-816-0388 or fill out the application.