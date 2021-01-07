Monroe Funding Corporation Now Offering Services in West and Central Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- To get started, the brief loan application on the Monroe Funding Corporation website should be filled out by prospective customers. When the form of the loan being sought has been decided, it may take as little as a few minutes to pre-approve. Monroe is initiating hard money loans only for real estate.



Clients can exploit their buying power and multiply it. They simply need to fill out the loan paperwork with the subject property address and contact information on the application form in order to refinance, cash out of an existing investment property, or collect money for their next real estate acquisition.



Monroe Funding Corporation has worked extensively with consumers, investors, and brokers in helping them achieve their buying and investment goals and looks forward to working with West and Central Florida clients.



About Monroe Funding Corporation

Monroe Funding Corporation is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida, specializing in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments as well as real estate loan options. Our fast and flexible loan programs get clients to the closing table quickly and professionally. For more information on Orlando hard money lending, please call 954-816-0388 or fill out the application.