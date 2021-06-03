Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- Choosing Orlando hard money lending means you will see quality every step of the way. Our deals are qualified with immaculate speed, based only upon property value and condition, unlike traditional lenders. We lend on any type of property condition and can fund multiple properties at any given time with our Broward County hard money lending. Working with Monroe Funding Corp means you will have the opportunity to access your unlimited and unrestricted acquisition potential because we put your needs first.



Hard money loans are an empowering tool for any investment strategy and are made to facilitate the acquisition of non-owner-occupied real estate. Our streamlined process gives you access to the funding you need to be a cash bidder. If you are refinancing, we can get you to closing quickly without personal qualifying.



Our direct mortgage lending serves Florida with many products to fit each individual need, making for flexible sets of terms and conditions for both short and long-term needs.



Small balance commercial loans get immediate approvals. The closing process is typically extended over several months, but when you apply at Monroe Funding Corp., a pre-approval can be delivered within the hour since our loans are asset-based only. If you have a property that meets our criteria, pre-approval is issued immediately.



