Monroeville Matchmakers Take on the Pittsburgh Dating Scene

Monroeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- How to meet people in Pittsburgh? This is one of the most important questions that pops up in the minds of local singles. Everyone knows it’s difficult to meet people, or at least people who are truly interested in dating. Many have already met their significant others in high school, college, or in some other way—and are already married and living in the suburbs—with children and busy lives. But local matchmakers know it’s not always a pretty picture for those who are still single because finding the right person to date can be a difficult task. But there is an easier way, a less time-consuming option—a personal matchmaker who will take on the hard work of finding and introducing them to great relationship-minded singles in the area.



But aside from the obvious, Pittsburgh Singles and their matchmakers successfully providing compatible matches, what are some of the other options local residents have? Below Pittsburgh Singles reviews a few:



The Local Bar Scene



The bar scene can be a very difficult place to find love. The downtown Pittsburgh area has a reputation for being cliquey and it can be very difficult for outsiders to get in. But beyond that, it can prove to be difficult to talk to someone in a loud environment and truly make a connection.



Online Dating



By now everyone has heard some of the nightmarish stories that come along with online dating, and although a handful of people out there find success it rarely happens, and is not a reliable or secure option for dating.



Local Gyms & Fitness Centers



While there are plenty of people who have found their love this way, it is definitely a stereotyped way and not for everyone. Most people who go to the gym are there for a reason—their health and fitness. They’re busy lifting heavy weights, using machinery such as a treadmill or elliptical, or even taking classes—which makes it very hard to strike up conversation. Not only is this a hit or miss option, but it can potentially backfire on a lot of people.



Randomly Walking Up to a Stranger



This is one of the most awkward scenarios, similar to the the bars and clubs, especially for those who are shy.



Introductions by a Close Friend or Family Member



Although their intentions might be good, they’re not professionals—as much as they try, they don’t know exactly what daters are looking for. Many people have met this way in past decades, but just like anything else, it’s hit or miss.



There are plenty of options to find love in Pittsburgh, but it all depends on how aggressive and dedicated daters can be—and how much they put themselves out there. One thing is for certain, nothing out there can ever outdo the results provided by a matchmaking service; after all, they are the professionals in the business of connecting singles together—creating happy couples.



About Pittsburgh Singles

Pittsburgh Singles is a local dating service, an alternative to impersonal internet dating. The matchmakers have over 25 years of experience introducing and connecting local singles and creating successful matches. They take time to truly get to know each and every client to ensure compatible matches and client satisfaction.



Individuals interested in taking control of their dating life can contact a dating professional from Pittsburgh Singles by calling (412) 206-5449 or visiting: http://pittsburgh-matchmaking.com



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