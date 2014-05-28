Monroeville Matchmaking Service Is Providing an Interactive and Personalized Approach to Dating

Monroeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- With the mainstream popularity and never-ending promises of internet dating, many singles have considered or even dabbled with these seemingly easy online dating sites. But these sites are only good for those who are browsing for a session or two, just to see what fish are swimming in the dating sea. Sure, these types of sites can boost someone’s confidence when they receive messages from interested members, but it only lasts a little while—until they realize it was all too good to be true. Confirming what everyone has been told, there are definitely a lot of fish in the sea; however, beware of that sea, because what’s it’s not all pretty fish swimming around, there are a lot of sharks lurking in the darkness—especially when it comes to the risky online dating world.



Everyone has heard their fair share of horror stories about online dating sites—some are only seeking money, many misrepresenting themselves or using fake identities, while others are out there cheating on their partners or spouse. After entering the online dating world, many singles come to the realization that many people who use online dating sites only like to keep the relationship platonic in an online dating world and are not serious about meeting in real life, at least not for anything more than a good time.



“Nobody is actually screening these supermodels with six-packs—these highly intelligent, charismatic, and charitable people,” explains Pittsburgh Singles matchmakers. With an online dating site, everyone is left to fend for themselves and figure out if that person they’re chatting with behind the computer is really telling the truth or if they’re in for something unexpected. But that is not the case with a personal matchmaking service like Pittsburgh Singles.



Pittsburgh Singles takes dating and matchmaking very seriously. They get to know each and every client on a personal level—they run a personality test, background and criminal check, and coach each client before sending them out on an introduction. They offer guidance, support, and advice every step of the way—until helping them achieve relationship bliss. There is no substitute for a real life person, especially with one of the most important tasks in life, which is finding a compatible partner to share life with.



With Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service, clients are never alone or in the dark. For those reading this, it might signify that the time is here to find that special someone—something very difficult to do with an online dating site. A perfect match is out there for everyone, it just takes the right avenue to find them—and the matchmaking team at Pittsburgh Singles is eager to help.



Individuals interested in a more efficient way of dating can contact Pittsburgh Singles by calling (412) 206-5449 or visiting: http://pittsburgh-matchmaking.com



About Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service

Pittsburgh Singles is a personal matchmaking agency with over 25 years of experience in the Pittsburgh dating industry. The one-on-one approach allows the dating professionals to thoroughly get to know each client and what it is they’re looking for in a partner and narrow down their search for a compatible match. Pittsburgh Singles caters to busy professionals struggling to find love on their own.



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