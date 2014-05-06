Monroeville Singles Are Meeting & Making Real Connections with Pittsburgh's Modern Matchmakers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Pittsburgh is a wonderful, cultured, and friendly city, but it can be difficult for singles to meet new and interesting people to settle down with. People looking at it from the outside or those who have recently moved to Pittsburgh don’t see it that way, but those who have resided here for many years know that dating can be a daunting experience. After all, it’s Pittsburgh, a melting pot of so many different cultures and backgrounds. Once the party lights are over, the music is slowing, and everything is winding down, so are the chances of finding someone.



Singles in Pittsburgh have two options: wallow themselves in self-pity and give up or keep attempting the tireless search on their own. So where does this leave them. Where can local singles meet eligible professionals who are on the same page as them? Despite the popularity of internet dating, there is a better, more efficient option, a more qualified option. And that is a professional matchmaking service—an option often overlooked.



Singles events can be horrific, speed dating isn’t for everyone, online dating… Well, everyone has heard the nightmares that come along with that. And networking every day, well, that can cost a pretty penny. This is why a professional Pittsburgh matchmaker is the best avenue for busy professionals to find love, and many singles are turning to trusted matchmaking professionals at Pittsburgh Singles. Pittsburgh Singles’ goal is to connect like-minded singles who are looking for the same thing out of dating. By going with their services, clients are eliminating all the frustrations they would normally face on their own—saving time, energy, money, and disappointment in the dating world. The matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles know being lonely in such a big city can be frustrating and have dedicated over 2 decades to helping local singles fight that loneliness—they help them find love and bring happiness into their lives.



About Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service

Pittsburgh Singles is a personalized matchmaking service catering to upscale and professional singles in Monroeville and Pittsburgh areas. They have devoted many years to bringing people together through a customized and proven system that really works.



Singles interested in meeting and making connections with like-minded singles in Pittsburgh can contact Pittsburgh Singles by calling (412) 206-5449 or visiting: http://pittsburgh-matchmaking.com



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