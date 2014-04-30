Monster 'Beats by Dr. Dre' Headphones from Yugster Get Featured on Dealnews

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Dealnews.com is a popular go-to-site for finding out the best deals on the net. They feature hundreds of different deals from dozens of websites, including Yugster.com.



Today, April 30, 2014, Dealnews is featuring the famous Monster 'Beats by Dr. Dre' Studio Active Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones. This deal is at the top of Dealnews' website, in their hottest deals section. A section coveted by daily deals sites across the Net. Yugster has a new daily deal every morning at 6am, along with dozens of other deals on an ongoing basis.



Why grab this deal today? Here's the scoop on the Beats Headphones by Dr. Dre. After 25 years, Dr. Dre was tired of spending months on a track only to have his fans hear it on weak, distorting ear buds. Two years and hundreds of prototypes later, Beats Studio Over -Ear Headphones are the icons that bring you sound the way it was originally intended. Don't be fooled by the knock-offs, these are guaranteed 100 % Authentic Beats by Dr. Dre.



Powered by a pair of AAA batteries, the noise cancellation feature in a pair of Beats Studio headphones reduces distracting ambient sound, making sure nothing comes between the listener and their music. These headphones are available in a both Black or White.



Super-plush and covered with ultra-soft breathable materials, they are comfortable even during marathon listening sessions. The Beats by Dr. Dre logo on the side even acts as a mute button when pressed.



Designers of Beats Studio headphones conducted a series of ergonomic studies to find the perfect lightweight, foldable headphone that always delivers a comfortable fit. The result is a design now copied by brands around the world.



Frequent Yugster customers are getting this deal for as much as an extra $5 off. How? Customers get Yug Reward Points with every purchase, and then Yugster gives additional discounts to their members. For more information about Yugster's reward program, visit Yugster.com, and click on the YUG Rewards link at the top.



About Yugster

Yugster is a daily deal website that has been in business for 9 years. Yugster is a small company based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. They ship to the 48 continental states. Sign up for their daily deals email and never miss a deal, which frequently sell out.