Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) shares was announced over potential securities laws violations by Monster Beverage Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements made between February 23, 2012 and August 9, 2012 .



Investors who purchased shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) concerning whether a series of statements by Monster Beverage Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Monster Beverage Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $1.14 billion in 2009 to $2.06 billion in 2012 and its respective Net Income increased from $208.72 million to $340.02 million.



Since its 2:1 split on Feb 16, 2012, shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) increased to as high as $78.72 per share on Jun e18, 2012.



Then on August 8, 2012, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results were well below analysts' estimates. On August 9, 2012, Monster Beverage Corp disclosed that an unnamed state attorney general was investigating Monster’s advertising, marketing, promotion, ingredients, usage and sale of its Monster Energy® brand of energy drinks.



In the second half of 2012 NASDAQ:MNST shares declined to as low as $44.03 per share in November 2012.



On March 12, 2013, NASDAQ:MNST shares closed at $46.19 per share.



