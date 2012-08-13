Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) shares over potential securities laws violations by Monster Beverage Corp and certain of its directors and in connection with certain statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) concerning whether a series of statements by Monster Beverage Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



from over $1.03 billion in 2008 to over $1.7 billion in 2011 and its Net Income over the respective time periods rose from $108.03 million in ’08 to $286.22 million in 2011.



On August 9, 2012, Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that in July 2012, it received a subpoena from a state attorney general in connection with an investigation concerning the Company’s advertising, marketing, promotion, ingredients, usage and sale of its Monster Energy® brand of energy drinks.



Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) fell from over $68 per share on August 7, 2012, to as low as $53.69 per share during August 10, 2012.



