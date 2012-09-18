Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Long-Term Stockholder Alert: Lawsuit Against Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- An current investor in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) filed a lawsuit against directors of Monster Beverage Corp over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties by allegedly failing to disclose in financial results that the New York attorney general had been investigating Monster Beverage Corp into its marketing practices over health effects of Monster Energy drinks.



On August 9, 2012, Monster Beverage Corp disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that in July 2012, it received a subpoena from a state attorney general in connection with an investigation concerning the Company’s advertising, marketing, promotion, ingredients, usage and sale of its Monster Energy® brand of energy drinks.



Shortly after the announcement a lawsuit was filed by investors against of Monster Beverage Corp over alleged securities laws violations.



Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) fell from over $68 per share on August 7, 2012, to as low as $50.64 per share on September 12, 2012.



On September 14, 2012, NASDAQ:MNST shares closed at $53.77 per share, significantly below its current 52 week High of $83.96 per share.



