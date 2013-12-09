Monster: Hard-Hitting New Novel Captures & Exposes True Vulnerability of Men

Freeport, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- While most men like to flaunt their tough exterior, cool-headedness and ability to always fight the unknown, a new novel by Ben Burgess Jr exposes the vulnerable side of the male race that few care to admit to.



Reading very much like a deeply-personal autobiography, ‘Monster’ proves just what can happen when one man’s world fails to follow his lead. Will all sense of moral and empathy be thrown into the fire? Read on!



Synopsis:



Tormented while growing up for being dark-skinned, and the son of a womanizer who deserts his family regularly, Ken Ferguson longed for that feeling of being loved. Ken promised himself that he wouldn't be a manipulating, deceitful man like his father, but after being cheated on and dumped by the girl he thought he would one day marry, he begins his transformation. Fueled by anger, and tired of being the nice guy, Ken drowns himself in one-night stands, threesomes, affairs with married women, and sleeping with one conquest after another.



He adopts the philosophy of having no commitment and no attachments, but meets his match with Ashley, a girl that makes him want to stop his promiscuous ways. But Ashley turns out to do even more damage to his ego and his heart, wounding him deeply. With his philosophy reinforced, Ken spirals out of control and becomes a MONSTER.



Sleeping with and mistreating random women he meets at bars and clubs, Ken uses sex to forget about his insecurities, his anger, and his sadness. Will Ken learn to let go of his heartbreaks, or will he be consumed by them and continue to be a MONSTER?



As the author explains, his narrative is resonating with readers of both sexes.



“To women it is a dark yet frankly-honest exposé of male fragility. For men it is an opportunity to indulge in a side of their personality that they know exists, but prefer to keep hidden. While he is fictional, Fergusons exist everywhere and millions of men could easily become the next victim,” says Burgess.



Since its release, the book has won the 2013 Readers Favorite Book Award for Urban Literature, as well as garnered a string of rave reviews.



For example, a representative of Sweet Georgia Press commented, “Fast-paced and exciting, the novel "Monster" by Ben Burgess Jr. is an entertaining read. The story unravels quickly because of a writing style that is both crisp and vivid. The author's use of realistic dialogue should not fail to engage the reader. Reading this book is also like taking a glimpse of what is behind a man's vulnerability. It compels the reader to look deeper and try to understand why people behave the way they do.”



Blue Ink Reviews were equally as impressed, adding, “In this engaging novel of one young man's quest of self-discovery, protagonist Ken Ferguson has all the trappings: beautiful women, a flashy car, designer duds and the upscale condo. At heart, however, he is an empty man, set on a course destined for pain.”



With its popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Monster’, published by Wasteland Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/Iqzyv5.



About Jason W. Blair

Jason W. Blair was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania in 1981. Much of his childhood was spent captivating friends and adults alike with storytelling and short stories. He was first published in a popular children's magazine when he was 9 years old.



In his early twenties, Jason attended San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, with a major in Computer Sciences. And before moving back to Pennsylvania in 2005, he collaborated on several stage productions: including the widely popular "Uncle Phil's Diner".



Today, Jason and his wife Judith live in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania--with their daughter, Samantha. And although his main passion is novels and short stories, Jason is also a poet, and has written several screenplays; that have yet to be discovered.



Ben Burgess Jr is the author of the new novel "Monster" and the author of the poetry book "Times Have Changed and Life is Strange" He is an active performer of spoken word poetry. Ben Burgess Jr uses his love of writing to inspire and influence youths to strive for what they believe in, and to never give up on their dreams. His poetry book "Times Have Changed and Life is Strange" is currently used in two schools in the lower east side of Manhattan. Ben Burgess has a BA degree in Business Management, and a MA degree in Educational Leadership. He is the proud father of his daughter Jaelynn and is active in trying to improve urban neighborhoods and communities.