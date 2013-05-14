MonsterHighDolls.net Releases Exclusive Guide on How to Build Monster High Dolls

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Monster High Dolls are extremely popular. Found at retailers like Wal-Mart and Toys R Us, Monster High Dolls have taken the world by storm. But with so many different Monster High characters to choose from, it can be difficult knowing which doll – or dolls – to buy.



That’s a problem that MonsterHighDolls.net is happy to solve. At MonsterHighDolls.net, visitors will find plenty of information about Monster High Dolls. The website aims to be the world’s best independent Monster High fansite, it includes information about all of the dolls and their characters as well as reviews of specific dolls.



At the MonsterHighDolls.net website, fans can also chat to one another and talk about dolls over the online forum. So far, fans have shared pictures of Monster High Dolls in a number of unique and interesting locations.



But one part of the website that will particularly appeal to fans of Monster High Dolls is the build-a-doll section, where visitors can learn how to design their own custom Monster High Doll. As a spokesperson for MonsterHighDolls.net explains, this section of the site is designed to be easy for fans of all ages to use:



“A talented Monster High Doll fan named Jessica wrote a fantastic tutorial for our website. That tutorial goes into an extraordinary amount of depth about the Monster High Doll creation process, including the specific materials needed to create a Monster High Doll as well as the steps needed to design every part of the doll. All that’s needed to begin is a nude Monster High Doll – which can be ordered from eBay and other websites.”



Another fascinating part of the website is the bestselling dolls sales chart, which ranks the world’s most popular Monster High Dolls based on real sales statistics. This information is then compiled into an easy-to-read graph. In April 2013, for example, the bestselling Monster High Doll was the ’13 Wishes Twyla Doll’, followed by the ‘Scaris Deuce Gorgon Doll’ as a distant second. Each doll is ranked according to its percentage of sales for a particular month, and visitors can also view the bestselling dolls for past months.



About MonsterHighDolls.net: MonsterHighDolls.net is an independent Monster High Dolls fansite that includes a chatbox where Monster High Dolls fans can connect. The website recently released its list of the bestselling Monster High Dolls for April 2013 as well as a detailed guide on how to build a Monster High Doll. For more information, please visit: http://www.monsterhighdolls.net