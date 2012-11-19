MonsterMarketingSecrets.com Announces Launch of Blog

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- MonsterMarketingSecrets.com has officially launched their new blog with a goal of offering a "marketing blueprint for monster profits". Specializing in list building and email marketing, MonsterMarketingSecrets.com also offers timely advice on how time-honored marketing principles can be used for successful online marketing campaigns.



"I have run an offline marketing business for over 8 years, helping small and medium size businesses maximize their visibility in the offline world. With the explosion of the internet, I have now parlayed my offline marketing experience into helping individuals establish their own online businesses, specifically in list building and email marketing. With my simple blueprint, I can teach anyone how to be up-and-running, and profitable, in less than 30 days. This new blog is about giving you the tools and knowledge to help you profit as quickly as possible. You need a plan and the commitment to carry it through. If you’re looking for a great business, one that will give you unlimited freedom andfinancial stability, then I can help you today," said Martha, CEO of MonsterMarketingSecrets.com



List building is an essential tool of any business, however it is made easier, faster and is more efficiently administered when done online through email marketing and high converting squeeze pages. Squeeze pages reside on a website or blog and explain the product or servicebeing offered, then asks the reader to enter their name and email address to enjoy access to more valuable information or free materials thatcan help them. The contacts collected become part of an important list of potential customers that a business can connect with to promotetheir product or services through special offers.



MonsterMarketingSecrets.com offers the latest strategies and tips on how to increase your conversion rate. Conversion rates tells a businesshow many email recipients click-through to purchase your product or service. Also offered on MonsterMarketingSecrets.com is the allimportant blueprint, or plan, that ensures online marketing success. A great plan will not only set up your online list-building strategy, it willalso guide you through the execution and conversion of interested prospects to paying customers.



"Internet marketing is the best business in the world. It offers unlimited financial rewards with the mobility and freedom unlike no other business. But the harsh reality is, that unless you have a very clear plan set out, and commit to the plan completely, you’re setting yourself upfor failure. That's where we at MonsterMarketingSecrets.com come in to help you. It doesn't matter what niche you're in, or what you arepromoting, if you focus on building your list you'll see your business skyrocket, and the money will start rolling in quickly. We'd love to showyou how we can help you today."



To learn more about MonsterMarketingSecrets.com please visit our blog or contact Martha at martha@fastcashlists.com



About Monster Marketing Secrets

The goal of Monster Marketing Secrets is to provide relevant information for anyone interested in making money online through list building and email marketing. Location is Montreal, Canada



Contact: Martha

Email: martha@fastcashlists.com

Website: http://www.MonsterMarketingSecrets.com