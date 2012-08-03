Monterey Bay Mold & Bed Bug Removal Is Now Open for Business

Pacific Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- According to recent statistics, bed bugs are quickly reaching epidemic proportions. The small, oval insects, which live in dark spaces and come out at night to feed, are now found in hotels, apartments, dorm rooms, hospitals, cruise ships, and many other environments. Over the years, the incidence of bedbugs had been kept to a minimum due to the use of the pesticide DDT. But now that DDT has been banned, bedbugs are making a vigorous and creepy comeback.



Home and business owners will often realize they have bedbugs after noticing small red bites and welts on their bodies. Getting rid of the pests typically involves hiring a professional who can come out and assess the situation and take steps to rid the location of the insects.



A new Monterey Bay mold removal and bed bug removal consortium is already getting a lot of attention for its chemical-free and eco-friendly abatement and remediation solutions that can help its clients eliminate pests, mold and other allergens in homes and offices.



Monterey Bay Mold & Bedbug Removal, which recently opened for business, serves customers throughout Santa Cruz, Pebble Beach, Carmel, and the surrounding areas. The environmental consultant group includes a team of certified environmental scientists, inspectors, contractors, remediation consultants and qualified “heat” engineers and technicians who can help their clients get rid of pests and mold with chemical free techniques.



Together, the team of experts from Monterey Bay Mold & Bedbug Removal offers outstanding and effective services for their customers. These include an initial investigation and testing for mold, VOCs, harmful pollutants, and pests; complete remediation and/or Pasteurization referral services; final clearance testing and a post-remediation report. The consortium has a Certification of Compliance which meets the California toxic mold act.



As an article on the consortium’s new website explained, by using a process called ThermaPureHeat®, bed bugs can be safely eliminated without harming the environment with toxic chemicals.



“ThermaPureHeat® is a superior solution to get rid of bed bug infestations,” the article noted, adding that the non-chemical, non-toxic approach penetrates wall cavities, mattresses and other hard to reach locations to kill bed bugs.



“By applying heat evenly throughout a structure we are able to kill bed bugs wherever they are hiding.”



