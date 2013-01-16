Monterey Home Care Provider Family inHome Caregiving Raises Nearly $20K for Alzheimer's Association

Monterey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Monterey home care provider, Family inHome Caregiving of Monterey, is proud to announce they were the largest fundraising team for the recent Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s event held in Monterey, California. The Carmel home care company raised almost $20,000. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event aimed at raising funds and awareness to fight Alzheimer’s disease.



According to Family inHome Caregiving of Monterey founder Richard Kuehn, “We were honored to be able to participate and raise funds for such an important cause. My company was founded in honor of my grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s disease. I took care of her for five years until she passed away at the age of 97. I know what a struggle it is for families caring for a loved one with this disease and I was proud to see so much financial support for the Alzheimer’s Association from members of our community. We are also proud to have our VP of Marketing on the Leadership Council and Fund Development Council for the Alzheimer’s Association, where he has had remarkable success.”



The Monterey caregiver takes great pride in providing top quality home care in Monterey County for senior citizens. The company offers a wide range of services perfect for a number of situations, and all aimed at providing compassionate, one-on-one care in the comfort of a patient’s home.



The qualified caregivers with Family inHome Caregiving of Monterey can help patients with caring companionship, running errands, light housekeeping, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, assistance with bathing and grooming, assistance with paying bills, information and referral services, incidental transportation and more.



Family inHome Caregiving of Monterey says customers can rest assured they are receiving the best care possible thanks to their highly qualified staff of dedicated caregivers.



The company states, “We only hire the cream of the crop and can provide you with trained, bonded and insured caregivers who will enable you and your family to enjoy life to the fullest.”



The Salinas home care provider is the only company in Monterey County with Certified Companion Aides (CCA) and Certified Hospice Companion Aides (CHCA). Additionally, the company’s caregivers receive continuous training that includes a specialized curriculum exclusive to Family inHome Caregiving.



Whether a senior is in need of sporadic assistance, such as shopping or bill paying, or needs a lot of extra care, Family inHome Caregiving offers a personalized, affordable and suitable plan for their needs. The company’s caregivers are available seven days a week and can provide service from just a few hours per day to 24-hour live-in care.



To receive a free assessment, people can call the company at 831-275-0103. For more information, visit http://www.familyinhomecaregiving.com/



About Family inHome Caregiving, Inc.

Monterey home care provider, Family inHome Caregiving, Inc., features a comprehensive selection of services and solutions for seniors throughout Monterey County. As the only company in Monterey County with Certified Companion Aides (CCA) and Certified Hospice Companion Aides (CHCA), customers can rest assured they are receiving the highest quality one-on-one in-home care.