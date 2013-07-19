Montessori Live Announces New Affiliation with Sarasota University

Venice, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Montessori Live Educator Training Program, MACTE accredited, announces a new affiliation with Sarasota University, a strengthsbased university. Beginning in September 2013, students will have the option to complete the Montessori Live elementary certification program and work toward a master’s degree in Montessori Education.



School leaders can now complete a master’s degree in Montessori Leadership. Montessori Live is an adult-centered, affordable option for Montessori training and is one of the first blended online and face-to-face programs for teacher training in the international Montessori community. Sarasota University is a new online university that currently offers blended programs in education and business. Both institutions are located in Sarasota, Florida, USA.



MACTE is the Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education.



For more information about the certification program, call Montessori Live at 941-484-4991, email at info@montessorilive.net, or visit www.montessorilive.org. For more information about the master’s programs call Sarasota University at 866-582-8448 or visit www.sarasotauniversity.org.



Media Contact

From: Kym Elder, Ed.D

Program Director

Montessori Live Educator Training Program

kymelder@montessorilive.net