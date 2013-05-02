Montessori Method at Ekya

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Montessori education is an educational approach developed by Italian educator Maria Montessori. The method is characterized by an emphasis on independence, freedom within limits, and respect for a child’s natural psychological development. Montessori environments are characterised by mixed age classrooms; student choice of activity from within a prescribed range of options; uninterrupted blocks of work time; a Constructivist or "discovery" model where students learn concepts from working with materials rather than by direct instruction; specialized educational materials developed by Maria Montessori and her collaborators.



In addition, many Montessori schools design their programs with reference to Montessori’s model of human development. Exercises of Practical Life (EPL) are simple, everyday activities that help develop fine and gross motor skills in a child. They include taking care of the environment (eg. gardening, washing); taking care of oneself (eg. pouring water in a glass); and, social behaviour (eg. social etiquette). Montessori sensorial materials are materials used in the Montessori classroom to help a child develop and refine his or her five senses eg. Cylinder Blocks, and the Pink Tower. These activities develop, order, broaden, and refine sense perception. They allow the child to experience and concentrate on particular qualities in perfect clarity and isolation. Use of these materials constitutes the next level of difficulty after EPL activities.



At Ekya, the curriculum also includes a lot of supplementary activities like storytelling, puppetry, and colour-themed days. They also have weeks focusing on a particular topic like vegetables, fruits, milk etc. Ekya promoted starting the day with a morning meeting where the children sit in a circle with the teacher and informally reinforce weather and calendar concepts, chat about the previous day, and strengthen conversation skills. Playtime, sandpit time, PE, and rhyme time are daily inclusions of the Ekya pre-primary curriculum. The seniors of the Montessori group are encouraged to be competent readers, through the focused whole school reading program. All the teachers at Ekya are Montessori trained and this complements the unique styles that they bring into each prepared environment.



So, if you are looking for Schools near JP Nagar, or Schools near Jayanagar offering ICSE curriculum, and if you are looking for CBSE School near ITPL or Schools near Whitefield, the Ekya Schools offer an excellent alternative. Operating in association with NPS and CMR Group of institution, Ekya creates an environment of togetherness and joyful learning.



