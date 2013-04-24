Montgomery County Heating & Air Has Just Announced New Reasons to Inspect Air Conditioners This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Montgomery County Heating & Air has over thirty years of experience as air and heating contractors in Montgomery County, PA. That experience has allowed the staff at Montgomery County Heating & Air to learn some best practices throughout the years. One bit of information that Montgomery County Heating & Air have found to be particularly useful, is to evaluate air conditioning units in the early spring. Now, Montgomery County Heating & Air are informing customers of new important reasons to inspect air conditioners in the spring.



Thankfully, most modern air conditioners are durable and dependable. However, depending on when a unit was installed or by whom that unit was installed, problems can arise. Air conditioners are prone to damage during the winter months, especially if homeowners leave them entirely exposed to the elements. Spring is a particularly ideal time to inspect air conditioners because the harsh weather and freezing temperatures have passed. If needed, repairs can be made or a new installation can occur with little concern of weather related problems. Furthermore, the freezing temperatures of the winter can often leave air conditioners with damaged insulation, broken fan belts, and other mechanical problems. However, the best reason to inspect and evaluate an air conditioning system during the spring is because of the temperature.



Spring is a beautiful time of year and homeowners can often open their windows to save a significant amount of money on their energy bills. However, spring almost always seems to come late and leave early. The scorching hot temperatures of summer arrive shortly after the spring season and, if an air conditioning unit is not functioning properly, homeowners can be left in a sweaty situation.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has the most experienced technicians in the industry for both residential and commercial property owners in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For over half a century they have been dedicated to providing those with the highest quality of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. Montgomery County Heating & Air strive to build long lasting relationships with their clients so property owners know their HVAC services will be completed quick and efficiently.



