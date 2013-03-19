Montgomery County Heating & Air Is Now Offering Air Conditioning Service to Keep Homes Cool All Summer Long in 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- With warmer weather now approaching, Montgomery County Heating & Air is offering air conditioning service that will keep customers cool throughout the season. Spring is usually a great time for homeowners to open up some windows and enjoy the fresh air. Energy costs are typically at their highest in the winter and spring brings a welcome relief. However, with every end of spring comes the beginning of summer. If this year is anything like last year, it is going to get hot.



The summer of 2012 was scorching hot. Average temperatures during last summer approached all time highs and the summer of 2012 was recorded as the third hottest in U.S history. Don’t be fooled by the comfort of spring weather. Spring may be an ideal time to prepare for the oncoming hot temperatures. Air conditioning units have been sitting through a nasty winter and it may be time to upgrade or make repairs. Whether there be an existing air conditioning system or a new installation is required, Montgomery County Heating and Air is available to help homeowners prepare for this summer.



A new or upgraded air conditioning system may also prove to be a long-term investment. That is to say, newer air conditioning units may be more energy efficient than older models and may be able to provide significant monthly savings. Montgomery County Heating and Air prides themselves on providing speedy and professional service. The experts at Montgomery County Heating and Air also hold their customers homes at a higher standard than most competitors. Customer’s properties are viewed as homes and not construction zones. Customers looking for heating contractors in Montgomery County can feel confident in the fact that Montgomery County Heating and Air will get the job done in a quick, clean, and complete fashion.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has the most experienced technicians in the industry for both residential and commercial property owners in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For over half a century they have been dedicated to providing those with the highest quality of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. Montgomery County Heating & Air strive to build long lasting relationships with their clients so property owners know their HVAC services will be completed quick and efficiently.



To learn more visit http://montcoheatingandair.com/.