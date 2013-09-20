Montgomery County Heating & Air Now Installing Whole House Humidifiers This October

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Montgomery County Heating & Air, one of the leading heating contractors in Montgomery County, is pleased to announce they are now installing whole house humidifiers this October. Cooler weather is approaching, and this often means dry air in the home from the heating system.



As fall and winter are approaching, it’s the perfect time to get the heating system serviced. It’s not fun turning on the heat on the first chilly night, just to find out it’s not working properly. Even if the heat does seem to turn on, it could be running inefficiently, which will cause the first heating energy bill to be much higher than it should be. When the contractor comes out to service the heating system, the homeowner should ask about a whole house humidifier. The heat source in the home is more than likely causing very dry air. Dry air can cause multiple problems in the cold months. It’s not healthy as viruses such as flu and cold can spread more quickly in dry air. Dry air also causes dry skin, dry throat, and a dry nose. All of these symptoms are uncomfortable and not healthy. Besides health factors, very dry air is not good for most wooden furniture.



Having a whole house humidifier installed by Montgomery County Heating & Air will solve all of these problems and make the house a very comfortable living environment for everyone. The family will feel better and that is important during cold season. Dry air can make a head cold seem much worse than it may be. Doctors always recommend a humidifier in a room when a child or adult has a cold. Moist air is easier to breath and prevents coughing and nose bleeds. Imagine every room in a house being filled with the perfect amount of moisture. Also, moist air feels warmer than dry air, so the thermostat will more than likely be set to a lower temperature, which will cut back on energy costs.



When looking for heating contractors in Conshohocken, contact Montgomery County Heating & Air and speak to a specialist about servicing the heat source in the home and having a whole house humidifier installed. It will make for a much more comfortable winter.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has the most experienced technicians in the industry for both residential and commercial property owners in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For over half a century they have been dedicated to providing those with the highest quality of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. Montgomery County Heating & Air strive to build long lasting relationships with their clients so property owners know their HVAC services will be completed quick and efficiently.



To learn more visit http://montcoheatingandair.com/.