Montgomery County Heating & Air Now Offering Yearly Air Conditioning Maintenance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Montgomery County Heating & Air, known as heating contractors in Montgomery County, is pleased to announce they are now offering yearly maintenance on air conditioning units. Performing yearly service on an air conditioner is a vital part to ensuring the unit runs smoothly, properly, and efficiently.



With summer months ahead, most customers want to turn on the air conditioner for the first time feeling confident that it will cool their home in a quick and efficient manner. Nobody wants to find out the air conditioner isn’t working on the first hot and humid day of the summer. The air conditioner should be serviced in early spring to leave time for repair if needed. Also, most air conditioner technicians are booked solid when the warmer days arrive with emergency calls and installations. Most technicians will check both the outdoor and the indoor units and clean the appropriate parts. The drains and tubing should also be checked to make sure they are all working properly. The Freon levels should be measured to ensure the unit isn’t working too hard to cool the home to the desired temperature. It’s also important the technician checks all the electrical wires and connections. The electrical controls should also be inspected for wear and damage.



At the end of the maintenance check, the technician should run the unit to make sure it’s running smoothly, quietly, and cooling appropriately. Through the summer, the homeowner can take a few extra precautionary steps to make sure the unit is running its best. The homeowner should make sure the outdoor unit is clear of all debris, such as leaves, fallen twigs, and branches. It’s also important to change the filter frequently. Using a better quality filter will keep the air conditioning unit working better and the air in the home cleaner.



Having the air conditioning unit serviced yearly will prolong the life of the unit and will lessen the chance of something major breaking on the unit in the future. It will also increase the efficiency of the unit, which will decrease the homeowner’s energy bill.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has the most experienced technicians in the industry for both residential and commercial property owners in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For over half a century they have been dedicated to providing those with the highest quality of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. Montgomery County Heating & Air strive to build long lasting relationships with their clients so property owners know their HVAC services will be completed quick and efficiently.



