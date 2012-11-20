Montgomery County Heating & Air Now Offers Major Brands for Heating and Air Units

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The heating contractors of Montgomery County are proud to announce that they now offer almost all major heating brands, providing only the best HVAC equipment in North America. By doing so, Montgomery County Heating & Air is able to provide homeowners with the most reliable and long lasting brands to be installed in their home. If one is on the fence about upgrading or replacing their unit, they can easily obtain a heating estimate for their King of Prussia home.



The heating contractors of Conshohocken provide HVAC services with only the highest quality of name brand equipment. Montgomery County Heating & Air are staffed with licensed contractors with a plethora of experience in the heating and air conditioning industry. Whether one is looking for furnace service in Huntingdon Valley or simply replacements, their professionals can work with any make or model and make sure the installation is done properly, giving homeowners a fully functional heating unit for the winter season.



They understand that a home’s heating system is vital, especially now with the temperatures dropping significantly as the day goes on. The heating contractors of Montgomery County will make sure all homeowners feel comfortable and are satisfied with the heating services. Montgomery County Heating & Air wants everyone to be prepared and warm for the long season ahead for all Pennsylvania and New Jersey area residents.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has reached its status as a pioneer in its industry by preparing homeowners for extreme temperature change in either the winter or summer with extraordinary heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services and products to PA and NJ. Montgomery County Heating & Air's specialists have satisfied both PA and NJ residential and commercial heating and air conditioning needs for nearly half a century.



