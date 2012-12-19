Montgomery County Heating & Air Now Offers New Boilers with Far Better Efficiency

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- When it comes to a boiler system, most homeowners don’t know that older models happen to function at only 50-60% efficiency. However, with new boilers installed by Montgomery County Heating & Air, a unit will have up to an 85% efficiency rating. When the heating contractors of Montgomery County install these new boilers, the amount customers save in two years will pay for the new unit. Not only does Montgomery County Heating & Air increase the energy efficiency in the heating systems, but they can also now improve the climate inside the home.



For those looking for boiler services in Montgomery County, they can have a new one installed, creating higher efficiency and accurate temperature controls. Boilers are also a great option for those who are environmentally conscious because renewable resources can be applied to the unit in order to operate. Montgomery County Heating & Air is proud to offer boiler services in King of Prussia since it is a viable option for those who are limited on space, looking for efficiency, and is a lot easier to install.



With the increased safety advantages due to using less fuel to operate, it provides a cleaner environment. With the current condition of the economy, it may be a great idea to have a new boiler installed so that families can receive optimal savings allowing them to spend there money in other places that are needed. These heating contractors in Montgomery County want homeowners to be able to live comfortably with the heat at a cozy temperature for family and loved ones.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has the most experienced technicians in the industry for both residential and commercial property owners in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For over half a century, they have been dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. Montgomery County Heating & Air strive to build long lasting relationships with their clients so property owners know their HVAC services will be completed quick and efficiently.



