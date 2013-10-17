Montgomery County Heating & Air Recommends Getting All Boilers Serviced in October

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Montgomery County Heating & Air, a leader for boiler service in King of Prussia, is recommending all households get their boiler serviced in the month of October to avoid a costly emergency service call when the temperatures drops.



As with any heating source for a home, a boiler needs to be serviced yearly to keep it running properly and efficiently all winter. Older boilers operate at a very low efficiency rate, costing the homeowners more money on their energy bill every month. Montgomery County Heating & Air can analyze the efficiency of the boiler and recommend some money saving features that can be added on to the boiler. Boiler efficiency is measured in Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency (AFUE). The lower the Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency rating, the lower the efficiency of the boiler.



With regular maintenance and service, Montgomery County Heating & Air can increase the AFUE and extend the life of the unit. Some of the service features can extend the life of the boiler by up to 10 years. However, many times an old boiler is running so inefficiently that the HVAC technician may recommend replacing it with a new unit. The new boilers run very efficiently and have such a high AFUE that they often pay for themselves in just 2 years. Replacing a boiler in a home with a new one can also offer the homeowners a tax credit. Tax credits are offered when purchasing products that have increased efficiency and provide a better environmental impact.



For boiler service in Montgomery County, contact Montgomery County Heating & Air to have the boiler in the home serviced before the temperatures drop. Both old and new boilers need to be serviced yearly to ensure their Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency rating remains high. Don’t pay more every month on the energy bill due to a poorly running boiler.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has the most experienced technicians in the industry for both residential and commercial property owners in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For over half a century they have been dedicated to providing those with the highest quality of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. Montgomery County Heating & Air strive to build long lasting relationships with their clients so property owners know their HVAC services will be completed quick and efficiently.



To learn more visit http://montcoheatingandair.com/.